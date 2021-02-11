The Last Act of Rupert Murdoch’s Dynasty May Be Its Ugliest

DESPERATION

He became the archetypal power-hungry media mogul by building a newspaper empire. Now all the papers are in free fall and his best last hope is Fox News.

Clive Irving

opinion

Photo Illustration by Sarah Rogers/The Daily Beast / Photos Getty

Last month Rupert Murdoch received an honor that, although obscure, meant a lot to him.

In a virtual ceremony, the U.K.-based nonprofit Australia Day Foundation gave him a lifetime achievement award, as he approached the age of 90. Murdoch, speaking from his English country estate, noted that his career began “in a smoke-filled Adelaide newsroom.”

Indeed, Murdoch’s journey to becoming a globe-straddling media mogul began in a very modest way in 1953 in the offices of the newspaper he inherited from his father, the Adelaide News.