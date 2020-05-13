I witnessed the most compelling sports I’ve seen in months during the fifth episode of The Last Dance, ESPN’s 10-part docuseries about the ‘90s Chicago Bulls, filtered through the team’s eventful ’97-‘98 Season. Before some random mid-season game, we see Michael Jordan challenge a United Center security guard to a strange, improvised game: they would both throw coins from a prescribed distance with the goal of getting the coin as close to the wall as they could without actually hitting the wall. Jordan gives his opponent four tries to his one, on a $20 bet. Jordan throws his coin and steps back, clearing the path for his opponent. A tension grips the audience. Are we about to see Michael Jordan, the greatest basketball player who ever lived, lose a $20 bet with a stadium employee?

The dude manages it in one toss, delivers an iconic shrug to the camera, and we are off and running, back for another evening in the company of Michael Jeffrey Jordan, maniac competitor. It’s pure magic—a normal man triumphing over a living god, the thrill of sports, and a display of Jordan’s monumental, somewhat bizarre competitive drive, all in one strange little story.

There’s been a lot of talk about the inherent value of The Last Dance as a documentary and a journalistic product, and a lot of that criticism is fair. Ken Burns, for one, took umbrage with Jordan’s involvement on the production side of the documentary, and the conditional basis by which the backstage footage from the 1998 season was released to filmmakers, a move that certainly taints the objectivity of the work.