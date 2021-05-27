The Last Honest Republican Gives In and Bows Before Trump

Democracy is really endangered when Georgia’s once heroic Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who voted for Donald Trump but nonetheless stood up to him, gives in to forces that would overturn the election. For months, the state’s top election official withstood pressure to find votes in a river somewhere (a mere 11,870, Trump specified) to flip the Peachtree State from Joe Biden to the former president.

But this week, after a judge in Fulton County granted a motion to allow absentee ballots to be unsealed and examined for fraud, Raffensperger, up for re-election himself, cracked. Another recount, beyond his three, is OK with him. “From day one, I have encouraged Georgians with concerns about the election in their counties to pursue those claims through legal avenues,” he tweeted, later agreeing that “the county in question has a long standing history of election mismanagement” (not that his audits found it) “that has understandably weakened voters’ faith in its system” (the one he pronounced solid). The audit thus “provides another layer of transparency and citizen engagement.”

And so Georgia joins Arizona in a rogue effort to prove Trump was a victim of massive fraud.