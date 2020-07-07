The Left Has Won the Culture War, and It’s All Thanks to Donald Trump

In four short years, Donald Trump has had exactly the opposite effect on the country than he intended. Majorities across all racial groups support the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement. The "radical left" is mainstream and backed by 60-70 percent of the country on many of the questions on which Trump has forced conflict.

Trump did this! His nastiness and belligerence has turned off many Americans, both moderate and otherwise apolitical people. As Trump forces them to make a binary choice between him and BLM, they choose BLM, even if they don’t agree with the entirety of its agenda.

There’s a certain irony here. This never would have happened if Hillary Clinton had been president.