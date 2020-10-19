The Legend of ‘The Mothman’: A Giant Humanoid Owl Haunting West Virginia

America loves its tales of boogeymen and little green E.T.s, of creatures lurking in the dark and UFOs hovering overhead, their inhuman appearances unsettling and their motivations murky. Writer/director Seth Breedlove has dedicated his career to such stories in documentaries about mysterious goliaths that roam the land (The Minerva Monster), stalk the woods (On the Trail of Bigfoot), and traverse the nighttime skies (Terror in the Skies). He’s an independent filmmaker obsessed with the Earthbound beasts and extraterrestrial visitors that comprise our modern folklore, and perhaps none of those figures has fascinated him as much as the Mothman, the winged fiend first made famous by John Keel’s 1975 book The Mothman Prophecies and, later, by its 2002 film adaptation starring Richard Gere.

The sequel to Breedlove’s 2017 The Mothman of Point Pleasant, The Mothman Legacy (on VOD Oct. 20) is yet another non-fiction inquiry into the mythical Mothman, a humanoid-owl figure that was initially spotted in November 1966 just outside Point Pleasant, West Virginia, near the toxic “TNT area” where an old munitions plant once sat. In that sighting, as in those that followed, the Mothman was described as a 7-foot-tall feathered man-bird with large expansive wings, skinny arms and legs, and knees that bent backwards in insectoid fashion. Most notably, it had burning red eyes, which director Breedlove fixates on in his film’s many CGI-enhanced dramatic recreations, sketches, paintings, and other spooky sequences, all of which imagine the Mothman in malevolent horror-movie fashion.

The Mothman Legacy opens with one such scene, depicting a young girl heading out to a forested stream to paint with watercolors, only to be frightened when the Mothman—here envisioned as a wispy spoke-like apparition—materializes on the opposite bank, sending her fleeing back home in fright. Corny manipulation is the name of Breedlove’s game, which is clear from the narration that accompanies this introductory passage, as Lyle Blackburn intones, “Fear is a funny thing. Where it begins and where it ends is never a certainty. Fear can form seemingly out of nowhere and then disappear just as quickly. And we might never really know why.”