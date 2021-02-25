The LGBTQ Equality Act Is Back. Its Sponsors are ‘Optimistic’ for Senate Victory.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) spoke for five minutes in Congress on Wednesday against the Equality Act, which would prohibit discrimination against LGBTQ people under federal law. Greene said there should be no discrimination against anyone in America but opined that the historic bill was “too much,” that it put “trans rights above women’s rights,” and then quoted Genesis to insist that “God created us male and female.”

Next, Greene tried to get Congress to adjourn, before what is expected to be a vote Thursday. The move failed, but she was supported by her Republican colleagues—revealing either their lionization of her or their attitudes to LGBTQ equality, or perhaps both.

Greene wasn’t done. Next, on Twitter she launched a vicious personal attack on her colleague Rep. Marie K. Newman (D-IL), who has a transgender daughter, telling her: “Your biological son does NOT belong in my daughters’ bathrooms, locker rooms, and sports teams.”