MAKE THE CHANGE The Looker Brings Stories of Beauty & Transformation to Substack—Subscribe Today for Exclusive Content Live longer. Feel better. Look your best. The Daily Beast

The Looker has launched on Substack! Each week, the Daily Beast’s beauty hub will send its top stories about beauty and wellness stories straight to your inbox.

The Looker is a destination for those interested in living longer, feeling better, and looking their best, one change at a time. The place where we talk about what it means to be seen, and how to feel good about it.

Substack subscribers get exclusive access to must-shop deals, extended gift guides, honest reviews of treatments and products, and stories of real-life transformations, both inside and out.

Whether you’re looking for a new head of hair, a great deal on the market’s top skincare products, or the truth about trendy wellness treatments, we’re here to be your judgment-free guide.

Whatever the goal, The Looker on Substack is here for you. Sign up and get ready to do a double take!

Play Video

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register