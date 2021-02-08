The Machiavellian Reason China is Putting the Squeeze on Boeing

More than a month after U.S. regulators cleared the Boeing 737MAX as safe to fly again China’s regulators are not ready to do the same – and don’t seem in any hurry to change their minds.

The Chinese regulators, the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC), were the first to ground the jets in March 2019, after a crash in Ethiopia killed 157 people, five months after a crash in Indonesia killed 181 people.

The Chinese have said they have “no set timetable” to complete their process of certifying that the 737MAX meets their own safety standards after a series of changes made by Boeing and approved by the Federal Aviation Administration.