The MAGA Coalition Rallying Behind Trump’s Post-Election Mischief Is Already Cracking

As thousands of Trump supporters marched in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 14 to protest President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, trash-talking conservative operative Ali Alexander felt like he was in a moment of biblical proportions.

“I walked through the crowd and it was something out of the Bible,” Alexander said in a Nov. 17 appearance on conspiracy theory hub InfoWars. “People just wanted to touch my garment or something like that.”

A few weeks later, the coalition that launched the “Million MAGA March” on that sunny fall day has fractured. As Trump activists plan a return to Washington on Dec. 12 to express their continued displeasure at the results, Alexander’s “Stop the Steal” coalition that has spent nearly a month protesting Trump’s losses outside of election offices and battleground state houses is cracking up.