The MAGA Coalition Rallying Behind Trump’s Post-Election Mischief Is Already Cracking

The Million MAGA March was supposed to be a sign of strength for the defeated president. But leaders quickly began feuding over direction and credit.

As thousands of Trump supporters marched in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 14 to protest President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, trash-talking conservative operative Ali Alexander felt like he was in a moment of biblical proportions.

“I walked through the crowd and it was something out of the Bible,” Alexander said in a Nov. 17 appearance on conspiracy theory hub InfoWars. “People just wanted to touch my garment or something like that.”

A few weeks later, the coalition that launched the “Million MAGA March” on that sunny fall day has fractured. As Trump activists plan a return to Washington on Dec. 12 to express their continued displeasure at the results, Alexander’s “Stop the Steal” coalition that has spent nearly a month protesting Trump’s losses outside of election offices and battleground state houses is cracking up.