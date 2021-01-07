The MAGA Insurrection in the Capitol Created a Huge New National-Security Threat

The United States Capitol was invaded on Wednesday. Countless rioters wandered the halls of government without supervision. Members of Congress and their staff were evacuated so quickly that computers were left on with windows open and unlocked. Rioters took pictures of themselves sitting behind the desks of some of the most powerful people in our government.

For the next 3½ hours, the Capitol Police basically watched it happen. They were embarrassingly outnumbered and arguably had no way to exert any meaningful degree of control over the matter. They prioritized protecting the Members of Congress, but they obviously could not be everywhere.

After hours in which the rioters were being publicly encouraged to leave, and even told by the police to leave, an announcement was made that the invaders had been purged from the Capitol building and things were now safe again. This was exactly the wrong thing to do. Instead of chasing them out the door, the police should’ve locked the doors and arrested everyone inside. Not to punish them (although they definitely deserved it), but to discover who they were and what they were up to.