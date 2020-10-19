The Making of ‘an Ardent Trump Supporter’ in Youngstown

In 1983 Joe Marshall Jr. and his father took me to visit the ruins of U.S. Steel’s Ohio Works in Youngstown, where they’d tended steam engines for years. Acres of twisted metal surrounded us. We talked about the Great Depression. Back then, they merely idled the blast furnaces. Now U.S. Steel had dynamited them. “Incredible,” Joe said, a stunned look on his face. “I don’t want to look at this place.” Joe had traveled all over America unsuccessfully looking for employment. He was living with his parents.

In 1996 I met up with Joe at a dance hall where he was a security guard, one of three part-time jobs he juggled on a few hours of sleep each night. Stress from this grueling schedule factored in his marriage ending; he’d just moved back home.

Come 2008, Joe worked as a phone solicitor for a Christian call ministry. Again he was living with his parents. We ate pizza at the family’s kitchen table. They’d always voted for Democrats. Joe Sr. said Republicans didn’t care what happened to workers. His son cut in, sharply: “They all did it.” Joe Jr. was bitter about the North American Free Trade Agreement, and that General Motors had just been given $13.4 billion in bailout money in part to keep the nearby Lordstown plant open. (It was permanently closed by GM in 2019.) “My neighbors, friends, we all need jobs. They gave GM everything. Nobody ever gave us breaks like that.” Joe spoke of “one world order.” This was new. He’d never talked politics. I asked him to explain: “It’s all about money. They want people to make nine, 10 dollars an hour.”