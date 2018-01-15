In the last years of his life, Martin Luther King Jr. took a radical turn. After the freedoms won by the civil rights movement, King decided that his next fight was against economic inequality.

“Now we are in a new phase,” he told NBC journalist Frank McGee on May 7, 1967, “and that is a phase where we are seeking genuine equality, where we are dealing with hard economic and social issues.”

"It’s much easier to integrate a lunch counter than it is to guarantee an annual income. It’s much easier to integrate a bus than it is to get a program that will force the government to put billions of dollars into ending slums."

