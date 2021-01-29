The Market is a Joke and the GameStop Squeeze is the Punchline

Over the last weeks, something fantastic has been happening in the stock market: small-time investors are screwing with hedge funds using the market-manipulation techniques that those funds use all the time. And as GameStop and AMC shares ballooned in price for no reason other than the fact that a bunch of Reddit users with trading apps wanted them to, average Americans reading about this news have paused to think, by the millions: Wait a minute. The stock market is nonsense.

The story of GameStop stock’s incredible run is the best thing to happen to financial news since that one guy went to jail for the global financial implosion of 2008, because it has exposed the utter absurdity of the stock market—and at a time when the stock market has gone up and up and up, even as unemployment has shot up and most Americans’ financial well-being is completely decoupled from the market’s performance. A long-term bull market means nothing to a family one medical catastrophe away from bankruptcy. More than half of Americans have no stake whatsoever in the stock market—not in their personal holdings, not in mutual funds, not in investment choices made by pension managers. The performance of “the market” and well-being of “the American household” are less related than they’ve ever been.

The truth is that the stock market runs on the faith of pedantic bros who take it much too seriously. (I use the term “bros” anecdotally. I’m sure there are women out there who are just as obnoxiously devoted to upholding the illusion that “value” as it relates to share price is somehow based in reality, but the women are not the ones sending me multi-paragraph emails about how, actually, without hedge funds, my pension would go away. Bitch, I’m a millennial. What pension?)