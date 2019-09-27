Why the Media Loves Meghan and Harry Again

On Thursday, as Britain descended into a constitutional crisis triggered by a rogue prime minister’s reluctance to obey the law, the front pages of the country’s national newspapers were schizophrenic—the words told of men shouting at each other in Parliament, but few picture editors could resist the opportunity to devote prime front-page real estate to images of a 4-month-old baby.

It wasn’t just any baby, of course, but Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, the son of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry who, heretofore, had only been seen in what could more accurately be described as un-pictures which, rather than showing him off, did their utmost to obscure him.

We have seen Archie swaddled in blankets, we have seen Archie’s black-and-white foot, we have seen Archie reproduced in a composite collage posted on Instagram, deliberately rendered in too small a resolution to allow anyone to zoom in on the kid with clarity.