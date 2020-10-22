The Media’s New Rule: No Biden Criticism Until November 4th

POOR LITTLE JOE

The sense in the media is that Donald Trump is so bad that we have to protect Biden lest we end up helping Trump. This is a bad idea.

Matt Lewis

Senior Columnist

opinion

Photo Illustration by Sarah Rogers/The Daily Beast / Photo Saul Loeb/Getty

Let the word go forth: No mockery or mild criticism of Joe Biden will be tolerated during this final push.

The same goes for any negative information that could possibly hurt Biden’s chances these next two weeks. The stakes are just too high for intellectual honesty, er, bothsiderism. Anyone who fails to follow this protocol will be shamed. Or worse.

Did I mention this applies to everyone? Take Jim Carrey, for example. His portrayal of Joe Biden on Saturday Night Live this past weekend was derided by Vanity Fair for giving the country a bad Joe Biden when the country has never needed a good Joe Biden more..”