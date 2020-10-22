The Media’s New Rule: No Biden Criticism Until November 4th

Let the word go forth: No mockery or mild criticism of Joe Biden will be tolerated during this final push.

The same goes for any negative information that could possibly hurt Biden’s chances these next two weeks. The stakes are just too high for intellectual honesty, er, bothsiderism. Anyone who fails to follow this protocol will be shamed. Or worse.

Did I mention this applies to everyone? Take Jim Carrey, for example. His portrayal of Joe Biden on Saturday Night Live this past weekend was derided by Vanity Fair for giving the country “a bad Joe Biden when the country has never needed a good Joe Biden more..”