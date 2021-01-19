The Medical Miracles COVID Vaccines Make Possible

It’s hard to find a silver lining in a raging pandemic that has claimed 2 million lives all over the world while also deepening racial, national, and class fissures and revealing the gross incompetence of many politicians and other leaders.

But if there is an upside, it could be that the global scramble to develop novel coronavirus vaccines has helped to advance messenger-RNA technology—a sophisticated and flexible method of provoking an immune response that’s beginning to prove its worth in battles with non-COVID diseases.

Welcome to Rabbit Hole, where we dive deep on the biggest story. It’s for Beast Inside members only. Join up today.