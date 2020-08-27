Celebrate 150 Years of The Met with Limited Edition Baggu, Allbirds, and More

Even if you don’t live in NYC, The Metropolitan Museum of Art is an iconic landmark. The museum is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year and to commemorate this huge birthday, they’ve partnered with some of the top brands out there on limited edition pieces. Allbirds, Baggu, The Sill, and Catbird are just a few, but there are over 80 pieces in the collection to choose from. Books, bags, and even makeup are all available to shop right now. Here are some of our favorites:

Allbirds Men's Tree Runners: Haverman Bouquet: The artwork featured on Allbirds’ classic Tree Runners is based on “the Dutch Golden Age with a detail from A Vase of Flowers, 1716, by Margareta Haverman.”

BAGGU Bag Set: This set of reusable shopping bags was inspired by three pieces of art: a porcelain storage jar from the Ming Dynasty, The Unicorn in Captivity tapestry, and Garden Gathering, a 17th century ceramic.

Met Campus Champion® Sweatpants, Gray: Everyone can use a good pair of sweatpants, and these (modeled after classic university-style merch) will be your WFH uniform.

The Sill: Met Red Planter: What may look like a simple planter is actually done in Met Red. There are also art-inspired message pops you can add to your plant for a conversation starter.

Allbirds Women's Tree Runners: Van Gogh Olive Grove: These neutral Tree Runners use details from Vincent Van Gogh’s Olive Trees.

