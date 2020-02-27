Coffee Time Is Whenever I Want It to Be, Thanks to This Insulated Mug

As a self-proclaimed hoarder of ceramic mugs, I know that finding one that’s the perfect size, shape, and design can be more difficult than, say, picking out a pair of pants in the morning. So when my friend bought me a 12oz Miir Camp Cup for my birthday, I was a little skeptical. I considered putting it in my cupboard, already overflowing with mugs, but to be a good sport, I brought it to work, and told myself I’d give it a try. Now, it’s the only mug I use.

Drinking coffee at the office used to be a race against the clock. I’m the type that’s always running around from place to place, so much so that by the time I actually get around to drinking my coffee or tea, it’s lukewarm at best.Now, thanks to Miir’s Thermo 3D Double Wall Vacuum Wall Technology, my beverages are always the temperature I like them - not too hot, not too cold, but just right.

The interior is lined with Medical Grade Stainless Steel that I worried would make my drink taste a little metallic, but don’t fret. Everything tastes great, and it’s ultra-light too. The mug also comes equipped with a BPA-friendly, leak-proof lid, so if you’re on-the-move, you won’t spill.

But for me, the most essential part of any mug is the handle. You want something that’s a little off, a little quirky, that makes it interesting to hold, but never too interesting (read: uncomfortable). The Miir mug comes with a slanted handle, so it allows for a variety of finger placements to keep things spicy.

The best part is that each mug comes with a donation code on the bottom that you can register online. Miir will put part of your purchase towards whatever philanthropic project they’re working on at the moment. Products range from providing clean drinking water, to maintaining a healthy environment for the future, as well as building strong communities in places that need it most. For example, when I registered my mug, Miir was funding a clean drinking water initiative in the Honduras preservation initiative, but right now, their goal is to help fund a women’s center in Rwanda that supports local artisans.

If you’re not sold already, there are a variety of colors to choose from, and you can even CustoMiiR your own. Or you can just slap some cool stickers on there, too.

My ceramic mugs are kickin’ up dust. But that’s ok. I like to think they’re happy for me, knowing I’ve found the one.

