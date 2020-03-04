100 Days, 500 Million Dollars, and American Samoa: The Mike Bloomberg Story

Thought exercise: What would you do with $500 million and change?

If you’re vain and pretty sure your kids will never make you proud, you could have an entire mini-quad’s worth of buildings named after you at a university full of students who aren’t silver spoon fuck-ups. If you’re a proponent of reproductive and women’s health, you could give that money to Planned Parenthood and almost equal the amount the organization gets from the federal government every year. If you’re sporty, you could find another billionaire and the two of you could go halfsies on buying the Jacksonville Jaguars. You could probably throw a couple Coachellas and buy everybody who attends a big floppy hat. A nice hat, with a stretchy liner inside the brim.

Or, if you’re former New York City Mayor and billionaire to an astonishing degree Michael Bloomberg, who’s said he wants to give away all of his $60 billion and change fortune before he dies, you could burn $500 million on a vanity presidential run, and you could appear miserable for every second of it.