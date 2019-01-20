The Minnetonka Winslets Are Fleece Slippers That Can Hang With Wool Ones Any Day

If there's such thing as a status slipper, Glerups are it. They're sturdy and made of heathered wool and will cost you almost $100.

But as someone who values indoor foot cover (I have an entire drawer dedicated to fuzzy socks), I could never justify paying more for a pair of slippers than I do jeans. I knew there had to be a dupe out there that still felt good on my feet and gave me a similar look. That's when I found the Minnetonka Winslet.

The brand sent these to me after I told them how long I've owned a pair of Minnetonka moccasins, but wanted to try something different. I now wear these exclusively.

They hug my feet in a way that feels like I'm wearing heavy sock instead of fleece slippers. And unlike other slippers, my feet never get sweaty or feel suffocated. The soft, but treated sole means they're comfortable to wear in the house, but if you need to run to take out the garbage or pick up your Seamless, they won't get soggy.

The mule shape also lets you easily slip them onto your feet, but the raised heel means they won't slide off if you're hustling down the stairs or while you're walking the dog. These are the slippers for those of us that want more out of their leisure footwear.

