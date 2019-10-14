These Are the Most Comfortable Shoes I Own and I Wear Them Absolutely Everywhere

As I write these words, I am wearing my dark blue Hush Puppies Performance Expert Oxford sneakers while tucked into seat 31A on a cross-country flight. Whenever I am traveling, these are my go-tom shoes. Likewise, if I’m going to be spending a day bouncing around meetings in NYC, going from train to subway to walking innumerable city blocks, these are my footwear of choice.

Why? Because they’re just so damn comfortable.

You know that break-in period where a pair of shoes feels stiff and rubs at your ankles and just doesn’t cradle the bottom of your foot quite right? There’s none of that here. They felt amazing the first time I pulled them on – which is quite easy to do thanks to loops at the heel and tongue, by the way – and after about a half year of wear multiple times each week, they’re still like an extension of my foot.

The memory foam insole of the Expert Oxford feels like you’re standing barefoot on a yoga mat. Except not quite barefoot, because there’s a soft sock-like lining that gently holds the foot snug, preventing any friction and keeping the shoe secure on your foot.

The shoe’s outsole has enough tread to give traction even on wet cement or smooth hardwood, yet it’s not an aggressive lug that can be unwieldy on everyday surfaces like concrete or tile. And even with all the wear, the soles have yet to wear down in any appreciable way.

Style-wise, I’ll wear my Hush Puppies with jeans, khakis, and even some slacks. They’re not a true dress shoe, but they’re a step well above a casual sneaker. And as long as the weather permits wearing long pants, if I have any sort of long outing ahead of me, these are the shoes on my feet. | Get it on Amazon >

