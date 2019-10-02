The 4 Most Reliable Portable Mi-Fi Device for Any International Travel

We’ve all been there: You disembark the plane, make your way through passport control, collect your luggage and, before you carry on your merry way, you make a pit stop at the airport to purchase an overpriced local SIM and text everyone back home to alert them of your new number. You know that, if you don’t get the SIM, your phone either won’t serve you any good, or you’ll return home to hundreds of dollars in bills. So you pick your poison. But you neither have to change your SIM (and, effectively, your life line) nor rely on exorbitant international plans. Travel the world with unlimited data devoid of inconvenient SIMs and costly roaming fees with these portable Mi-Fi devices.

Skyroam Solis X, $150 ($9/day or $99/month) on Amazon: Connect up to 10 devices to fast and secure, encrypted networks in more than 130 countries with Skyroam’s Solis X. You’ll get 4G LTE speeds everywhere from your long-haul bus journeys to overnight ferry rides out at sea—the battery will last you upwards of 20 hours. Read: No roaming charges and, yet, no need for local SIM cards. Just pay as you go, $9 per day. You can also choose a $99/month subscription.

GlocalMe G4 4G LTE Mobile Hotspot, $160 on Amazon: Share 4G internet among up to five devices in over 140 countries around the world with GlocalMe. The innovative CloudSIM technology automatically switches to the best local network coverage to keep you connected wherever you are. Beyond that, you won’t need to charge for about 15 hours, so you can spend the bulk of your day burning through prepaid data (prices vary by location, the number of days and GBs) without having to plug in.

Roaming Man G3 4G Wi-Fi Hotspot, $150 at Roaming Man: Data becomes instantly available to you in more than 130 countries with the Roaming Man G3 4G Wi-Fi hotspot, which is why some 200M travelers tote one already. You don’t need to sign yourself up for any contracts or subscriptions you don’t need; rather, just pay for the Wi-Fi you want when you want it. The package prices vary by location, the number of days and GBs, but most sit around $10 per day per GB, with 4G speeds. And the battery will last you upwards of 15 hours.

Tep Wireless Hotspot, $129 (Pay-as-You-Go Package for $8-$12 daily or $99-$139 monthly) at Tep Wireless: Keep connected in over 100 countries with Tep Wireless’ pocket-sized hotspot. What separates Tep Wireless from other portable Mi-Fi devices on the market are all the extras, however. With this hotspot, you can make low-cost phone calls and send texts, as well as access in-flight Wi-Fi and more than 60 million hotspots worldwide. Also unlike many other Mi-Fi devices, you don’t need to buy this one if you’ll only need it for one trip; you have the option to rent it, as well.

