The Most Ridiculous Blackness Impersonator Yet Is No Joke

Tuesday night, I rewatched Columbo, the mystery procedural I loved as a child, and felt, alas, deflated. The easy certainty of TV cop shows satisfied my boyish palate for good guys stumping bad crooks but my grownup brain is permanently spoiled for foolish plots. I couldn’t enjoy the premise of a wisecracking detective besting colleagues and suspects alike when I understood how stupid the larger ruse was. Columbo wasn’t a Sherlock Holmesian savant; he was just good at stating the obvious and dragging that out before famously asking “just one more thing” to finally catch crooks entangled in their own, obvious lies and misdirections.

That same night, Dean Browning, ex Lehigh, Pennsylvania county commissioner and “proud pro-life & pro-2A Christian conservative,” played a dull villain to the internet’s Columbo by evidently forgetting to log out of his main account before firing off a racist post from his burner. Browning is a one-man legion of online trolls, operating his 50,000-plus follower account to deflect and deny enemy logic and “play devil’s advocate” wherever progressive views live. But like so many before him, he also assumed the visual identity of a Black person to lend validity to his bigoted guff. With one five-word qualifier, Browning went down in internet history as one of its greatest frauds—one who may have to Dolezal himself into oblivion as amateur gumshoes peel back the layers of his goofy stunt.

The original Browning Tweet read “what Trump built in 4 years, Biden will destroy in 4 months.” That post clocked thousands of engagements and would have stood by itself as a rallying cry to conservatives, who are steeling themselves for resistance politics in the wake of a massive loss. Browning, nonetheless, couldn’t quit while he was ahead. The now-infamous DanPurdy322 reply said: “I’m a black gay guy and I can personally say that Obama did nothing for me, my life only changed a little bit and it was for the worse.” But it came from the Dean Browning official account, not his “Dan Purdy” impersonator handle. As the internet heard Browning’s internal “Oh shit!” he scrambled to scaffold his lie. First, he claimed that an anonymous “black gay guy” had written him a personal message that he’d then quoted in a Tweet but… under his own name… and without quotation marks. Sure, Jan.