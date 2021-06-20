This Is the Only Bathing Suit I've Ever Actually Loved

Scouting Report: Coco Reef's Wrap Bikini is the most supportive and flattering bathing suit I've tried. It's adjustable and fits like a bra.

Prior to this year, I have never loved a single bathing suit I’ve owned, and that’s kind of sad. I don’t think I’m alone in feeling this way, but I do have my own specific reasons: Every bathing suit I’ve ever tried on felt improperly sized, overly revealing, blindingly colorful, or not at all supportive. And then, out of pure desperation, I’d buy it anyway. After 29 years on this earth, however, I’ve finally broken that streak. I’ve officially fallen in love with Coco Reef’s wrap underwire bikini — and even though I didn’t try it on prior to getting it, it still fits like a glove.

How, exactly, could that be possible? Unlike traditional swim sizing (small, medium, large, etc.), Coco Reef does things a bit differently. Instead of a full set in one size, they often sell the tops and bottoms separately, with the tops sized like most bras. Most of them even have underwire, adjustable straps, and covered hook-and-eye closures with multiple adjustment levels, so even when you’re eyeballing it from behind a computer screen, it’s designed to feel custom-made when it arrives. They also carry a wide range of sizes, including plus.

The Coco Reef wrap top has all of the aforementioned features, plus built-in side boning, contoured foam cups, and soft, stretchy microfiber that’s reinforced to retain its shape despite salt and chlorine. (You can check out the plus-size version here, which goes up to a 42G). In terms of looks, it’s stylish while also offering a surprising amount of coverage, all thanks to the peek-a-boo cut-outs and larger cups. It’s also black, so it immediately won me over, but for those who prefer some color, it comes in tropical patterns and animal prints, too.

Personally, I paired this bikini top with Coco Reef’s Diva bottoms, which are ruched and high-waisted with a subtle V-shaped dip. (When I say high-waisted, I mean it; on me, they stretch all the way up to my ribs, so if I wanted it to, this set could pass as a one-piece, and I love it.) Since the top is so versatile, though, you could combine it with just about any black bottoms. For more coverage, opt for a swim skirt, and for less, go with a bikini cut.

Finally, if you love the idea behind the suit, but not the suit itself, Coco Reef has a pretty big selection.

Sometimes, when the weather isn’t great and the lake is off-limits, I put this suit on just to stand in front of the mirror and remind myself that the impossible has, in fact, happened

