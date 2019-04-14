The MOTILE Commuter Backpack Comes With Its Own 10,000 mAh Qi-Certified Wireless Charger

There are many backpacks out there that have the added feature of being able to charge your phone with an external battery, but the one thing they don’t feature is the external battery itself. The Motile Commuter Laptop is made from vegan leather and packs a 10,000 mAh, Qi-certified wireless power bank. That means you can just slip your phone in the dedicated charging pocket while you’re on the go and power up on the fly.

The backpack comes in four color options: Bone, Camel, Charcoal, and Navy (and Navy is on sale for $79 right now). The bag has an exterior, expandable water bottle pocket that’s perfect for a reusable bottle, plus a top zip pocket for your keys, headphones, and more. The inside has two large mesh pockets, two smaller pockets, and a pocket to slip that power bank into. It even has a dedicated back storage compartment for your laptop, tablet, and stylus of choice.

Plus, one of the simplest but most impressive features is a horizontal strap on the back that allows you to slide it over the handle of any rolling suitcase. At $99, it’s a backpack made for any kind of traveler, whether jetsetter or daily commuter.

