The Muslim Lawmakers Are Coming

WASHINGTON—I spent Tuesday not far from the White House surrounded by Donald Trump’s worst nightmare: a room full of mostly black and brown Muslims intending to run for office or help others do so.

If Trump is triggered daily by the presence of just two new female members of Congress, Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-MN and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), just wait until he hears what these Muslim activists have in store.

Tuesday was the kick-off of a two-day conference, organized by the nonprofit Muslim Caucus Education Collective, the first ever national gathering of many of the best-known Muslim-American elected officials and activists joining to better hone their political skills.