The NBA Isn’t Nearly as Progressive as It Thinks It Is

Things got dicey for Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver real quick. In a recent investigation by ESPN’s Baxter Holmes, the longtime reporter interviewed over seventy Suns employees past and present, the vast majority of whom described Sarver as “brutal to work for.” They say Sarver sat at the center of a racist, misogynistic, and domineering atmosphere where toxicity stretched across almost every department. Former coaches Earl Watson and Corliss Williamson spoke on the record about several social interactions that set their racist alarms off—from something as prickly as, “They can say n****r, why can’t I?” arguments to Watson allegedly being fired because he’s a Klutch Sports client.

The article further details wild allegations like Sarver passing around scantily-clad photos of his own wife to his employees who bounced it around “like a hot potato,” and his decision to hire Lindsey Hunter, the obviously under-experienced developmental coach, as head coach over Dan Majerle in 2013 because, according to the report, “These n*****s need n*****s.” He offered a similar racial rationale when hiring Earl Watson in 2017: “A young Black coach could better relate to Black players… and could speak their language,” one former Suns executive said. Yikes. An oddly-precise instance where the flimsiness of diversity and inclusion is laid bare. Here’s an owner who is so racist that he’ll hire the Black guys, even the woefully inexperienced ones, simply because they can “speak their language” or whatever. But the most fascinating part of this story —although asking Blake Griffin’s older brother if he shaved his balls was quite the surprise—was a small quote from one Suns co-owner who said, “The level of misogyny and racism is beyond the pale. It’s embarrassing as an owner.”

Clearly this isn’t a good look at all for the Suns and the league—though let’s not get it twisted: if we’re looking squarely at the makeup of the NBA’s billionaire owners, the league is nowhere near a bastion of progressive freedom. To be a billionaire at all mandates a willingness to exploit people and rationalize it however one sees fit. But the quote from the co-owner might reveal Sarver’s bigger problem: it doesn’t seem like other owners like him which, according to precedent, was one of the main reasons why Donald Sterling lost his grip on the LA Clippers’ organization after 30-plus years of demonstrably racist, sexist, and downright creepiness. V. Stiviano dropped the hottest recorded phone call of the 2010s, and the owners decided he’ll have to hate from outside the club. If Sarver loses his team at the end of all of this, I doubt it will be by the league’s hand as much as his being a racist, sexist asshole who also happens to be loud.