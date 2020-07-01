The Never Trumpers May Destroy Him. Then What?

The Never Trumpers at the Lincoln Project and Republican Voters Against Trump may help defeat Donald Trump. But what comes after?

What are their legacies? Are they embraced by the Democrats, and if so, what does the future of the Democratic Party look like? How about the GOP? Are they welcomed back with open arms? Or do they achieve their goal, only to end up politically homeless?

It’s easy to dismiss Donald Trump as a norm-busting existential threat. But what happens when he’s gone? Sometimes when you topple a strongman, you end up with something even worse.