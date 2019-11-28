The New 911 System Has Its Own Hidden Dangers

For generations, calling for help has been simple. The response has often been plagued by racism, classism, and other forms of bias, but the mechanics were straightforward: you dialed 911. It was actually a technical innovation for its time, a unified telephone dispatch system, using the name number from coast to coast, replacing the need to memorize individual fire, police, and ambulance service numbers. But in the smartphone and smart device era, the system is showing its age.

The solution heralded by many is the so-called “Next Generation 911” system. The program began in 2003 by looking at the need to add text messaging capability. This makes a lot of sense, given the range of situations where victims would be able to text, but not call, everything from a mass shooting to a medical emergency. And if text messaging were the only feature, there might not be any concerns. But Next Generation 911 goes much further.

Next Generation 911 allows cities to track the location of wireless devices, to accept photos and videos. In short: Next Generation 911 is about data collection. There are times when data collection is helpful, but it always comes at a price.