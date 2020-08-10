In case you missed it, we launched a new podcast in April called The New Abnormal, hosted by your favorite troublemakers, Rick Wilson and Molly Jong-Fast. Packed with blunt truth and dark humor, it covers everything from that grifter in the White House to COVID truthers and deniers.

When we first released the podcast, it was clear things had gone off the rails, but even we couldn’t have guessed what remained in store. Between Coronavirus, Mary Trump’s tell-all book, and demon sperm, it can be hard to keep up.

Now we’re stirring things up even more with a limited-run series of members-only bonus episodes to keep you in the know. Enjoy every bonus episode here, all in one place. Not a member yet? Join here.