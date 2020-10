In this members-only episode of “The New Abnormal,” host Molly Jong-Fast sits down with award-winning journalist Soledad O’Brien to chat about the media's role in covering elections.

“So is the media doing a better job in 2020 than they did in 2016?” asks Jong-Fast.

O’Brien gets straight to the point: “Obviously, they’re not.” She then suggests that the media didn’t understand they had a lesson to learn in the first place.