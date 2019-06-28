For $70, The New Amazon Fire 7 Tablet Packs 32GB of Memory Into a 7” Package

This new tablet is priced to move. At $70, the improved Fire 7 Tablet has double the storage (32GB as opposed to 16GB), a faster quad-core processor to keep your games and movies from lagging, and hands-free options with Alexa built in. It’s all the power of an iPad Mini for a fraction of the price. Stream or download your favorite TV shows to watch while traveling. Play music, open apps, check the weather, and more with just your voice through Alexa. Read your favorite book or magazine in full color. This 7” tablet is by far the best option to tuck in your carry on bag and hit the road without it weighing you down. The All-New Fire 7 comes in four different colors: Black, Plum, Sage, and Twilight Blue. It even comes in a 16GB for $50 if you have a kid that’s dying for a tablet. Or pick up a three-pack for the whole family and save $40. | Shop on Amazon >

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.