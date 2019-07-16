The Philips Smoke-Less Indoor BBQ Grill Is a Brilliant Solution For Those Without Outdoor Space

This indoor grill is built so that the grates themselves retain electric heat and the base of the grill is completely cool. When grease from your food drips down into it, it doesn’t immediately begin smoking as it would in a traditional grill or even your oven. Instead, it just chills. Here’s your chance to get one for 50% off, which saves you $150 on the new and already highly rated smokeless grill from Philips. | Get it on Amazon >

Let Scouted guide you to the best Prime Day deals. Shop Here >

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.