The New World of To-Go Drinks

Thanks to coronavirus closures, cities across the country have now allowed bars and restaurants to offer customers to-go drinks.

On this special episode of the award-winning podcast Life Behind Bars, co-hosts David Wondrich and Noah Rothbaum talk to three top bartenders—Karl Franz Williams from New York, Christine Wiseman from Los Angeles, and Andrew Volk from Maine—about this important change in the bar industry. They discuss the new-found skills required to create to-go cocktails, as well as which drinks are (and aren’t) selling out.

So mix yourself a drink and listen to this important episode of Life Behind Bars: What I’ve Learned. Cheers!

