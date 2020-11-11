The New Yorker Fires Jeffrey Toobin After Investigation Into Zoom Masturbation Incident

The New Yorker has fired staff writer Jeffrey Toobin after a weeks-long investigation into an incident in which he exposed himself during a video call with colleagues last month.

“I am writing to share with you that our investigation regarding Jeffrey Toobin is complete, and as a result, he is no longer affiliated with our company,” read a Wednesday memo obtained by The Daily Beast and addressed from Stan Duncan, Condé Nast’s chief people officer, to all staffers.

“I want to assure everyone that we take workplace matters seriously. We are committed to fostering an environment where everyone feels respected and upholds our standards of conduct,” the memo added.

In mid-October, the magazine suspended Toobin and announced an internal investigation after he was caught masturbating during an election simulation The New Yorker held over Zoom with top staffers involved. He was also placed on leave from CNN, where he’d long been an on-air contributor.

In a statement at the time, Toobin said it was an “embarrassingly stupid mistake,” that he made while he believed he was off camera. I apologize to my wife, family, friends and co-workers.”

Toobin publicly confirmed his exit on Wednesday afternoon, tweeting: “I was fired today by @NewYorker after 27 years as a Staff Writer. I will always love the magazine, will miss my colleagues, and will look forward to reading their work.”