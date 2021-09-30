The Next Cocktail Book Collecting Obsession

People have been writing about drinks as long as they’ve been enjoying them. And with the rebirth of the cocktail during the last 20 years, prices for vintage drinks books have risen dramatically and bargains are much harder to find.

On this episode of the award-winning podcast Life Behind Bars, co-hosts David Wondrich and Noah Rothbaum are joined by two experts—antiquarian bookseller Lizzy Young and Oxford-educated sociologist and Pomp & Whimsy Gin Liqueur founder Dr. Nicola Nice—to talk about cocktail book collecting and some newly discovered and undervalued volumes. (Yes, drinks books exist that even Dave and Noah haven’t read)

So fix yourself a cocktail and listen to this episode of Life Behind Bars. Cheers!

Life Behind Bars features Half Full’s editor Noah Rothbaum and its Senior Drinks Columnist David Wondrich as they discuss the greatest bartenders and greatest cocktails of all time. It won the 2018 and the 2021 Tales of the Cocktail Spirited Award for the world’s best drinks podcast.

Edited by Alex Skjong