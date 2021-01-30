On Friday, Johnson and Johnson released data from large-scale, phase-three trials of its novel coronavirus vaccine. They were promising: The numbers indicate broad effectiveness against known strains of the virus, and could pave the way for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to authorize the New Jersey-based company’s shot in a matter of days or weeks.

As a bonus, Johnson and Johnson’s vaccine requires just one dose—and keeps for weeks in a standard refrigerator, making it much easier to distribute and administer than the two vaccines that currently have FDA authorization. But there’s a devil in the details: While the Johnson and Johnson vaccine worked on test subjects all over the world, it worked less well in regions where new strains of SARS-CoV-2 are becoming predominant.

