The Night Pillow Is a Silk Pillowcase on Steroids

There are a lot of silk pillowcases out there that promise smooth hair and blemish-free skin, but not many of them are black and machine-washable.

I was sent the Night Pillow and silk pillowcase to add to my nighttime routine. Now, I have a custom Pluto pillow that I love and deeply care about, so I know right off the bat that this had a lot to live up to.

The Night Pillow itself is lovely, squishy but substantial. I'm not normally a memory foam fan, but this one doesn't need any breaking in or feel like my face is melting into the mattress.

The black coloring of the pillowcase is also something I had never experienced before. Night claims that it helps negate light, in turn giving you a better night's sleep. It's supposed to act like a pillow-size sleep mask. I gotta be honest, I thoroughly enjoyed opening my eyes in the middle of the night to darkness and not a bright, white pillow.

In terms of the silk pillowcase itself, my hair looked and felt less frizzy in the morning (even with tossing and turning after a rogue robot vacuum got stuck on a pair of socks and started beeping in the wee hours of the night). And, even after a night of anxiety-induced skin picking, the small wounds I had opened on my face felt less inflamed, something they tend to be after a night sleeping on a typical cotton pillowcase.

It's incredibly soft (related: water is wet), but it's not just regular silky soft. It's like a hybrid of worn-in, threadbare t-shirt soft and silk pajamas soft. Will it replace my custom pillow? I can't say, but on days where I need any extra help I can get with my hair and skin, you bet I'll be using the Night pillow.

As someone that has scoffed at the idea of spending a lot of money on silk you specifically put your skin product-laden, drooling face onto at night, the Night pillow and its black silk pillowcase made me feel like I was staying accountable for my body, during a time when you're vulnerable to the elements of nighttime.

