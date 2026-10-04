PRESIDENTIAL SECRET The Number One Thing That Terrifies Donald Trump: Author The president’s biographer says one thing keeps the president up at night.

President Donald Trump’s biggest fear is the world finding out he is stupid, his longtime biographer alleges.

Trump’s fear of this is so great, Michael Wolff tells the Inside Trump’s Head Podcast that the president’s college transcripts may very well be what Russian President Vladimir Putin holds over him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Photo Illustration by Victoria Sunday/The Daily Beast/Getty Images

Wolff says the theory is not just his, adding that former Trump adviser Steve Bannon raised the same possibility.

“Steve Bannon and I were talking about what Putin might have on Trump, and Bannon went through all the things dismissing them,” Wolff said. “He said, what I think he has on him are his college transcripts.”

Michael Wolff says President Donald Trump’s former adviser, Steve Bannon, has theorized that Vladimir Putin may hold something over Trump. Steven Hirsch/via REUTERS

Trump’s transcripts from Fordham University and the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School have never been released, despite efforts to unearth them during the 2016 election.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We haven’t seen his high school transcripts. We haven’t seen either of his college transcripts,” co-host Joanna Coles pointed out. “They have been so successful in locking that stuff down. And, you know, if they were good, he would have floated them out there immediately.”

Trump boasts about his performance on a simple dementia test. Truth Social/Donald Trump

Wolff added, “I think top of his list, top of the things that plagues him is being seen as stupid, for one reason: Because he is stupid.”

Sign up for Beast Digest Get the best of The Beast delivered right to your inbox SUBSCRIBE By clicking “ SUBSCRIBE ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Wolff and Coles discussed the 10 things Trump fears most, and how his own intellect is perceived by others was top of the list.

“We should say that the point of going through these fears is to understand why he is as he is, because actually, he’s a man that’s been created through his fears,” Coles explained.

As recently as Monday, Trump was insisting he had inherited a big beautiful brain from an uncle who was a professor at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

“I have the highest of IQs,” he said. “I have the highest. I’m fine, and I understand that stuff. You know, my uncle was at MIT for 41 years, and you know, I’m a—I believe in genetics, frankly, and I understand.”

Trump continued, “I understand it much more than I think any president would, because I do have an ability on this. I have an ability on those things that were the new frontiers.”

Wolff said that when he was first beginning to gather material for his best-selling Trump biography, Fire and Fury, he sat down with Sam Nunberg, a former aide to Trump who was fired after racist posts he had made online became public.

Sam Nunberg was fired from Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign after racist Facebook comments resurfaced. Joshua Roberts/REUTERS

“Sam looked at me like I was, I mean, like, he was incredulous,” Wolff recalled. “And he said to me, ‘You don’t get it.’ And I said, ‘What?’ And then he said, Sam said, ‘He’s an idiot.’ And it suddenly, you know, it suddenly became clear.”

The White House did not respond to a request for comment.

Trump has used social media to trumpet his own intellect countless times. He likes to congratulate himself for passing basic cognitive tests and for surrounding himself with what he describes as “high quality” people.

Donald Trump never passes up an opportunity to remind his followers that he is smart. Truth Social/Donald Trump

Last year, he also implied his base was not that intelligent, saying “smart people don’t like me.”

Wolff said the revelation of Trump’s lack of intelligence, in his eyes, had caught him off guard.

“You don’t think someone’s been elected the president of the United States… they can be many things, but you don’t think that they’re an idiot,” Wolff said. “Someone who knows nothing about nothing. And that really is Trump.”

Find and subscribe to Inside Trump’s Head with Michael Wolff and Joanna Coles on YouTube and wherever you get your podcasts. New episodes of incomparable insight into the psyche of the world’s most talked-about man drop every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday evening on YouTube and Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday mornings on other podcast platforms.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register