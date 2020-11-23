The Olive Oil in Your Local Store May Be Funding Syrian Warlords

Syrian exile Nidal Shaikho should have been delighted when he found a bottle of his hometown olive oil at a grocery store in upstate New York. Shaikho comes from Afrin, Syria’s Holy City of Olives, whose produce is famed across the Middle East.

But Afrin is a city at war, twice invaded and occupied by Turkish forces in a drive against local Kurds greenlit by President Donald Trump—and Shaikho knew that the olives used to make the oil sold in Syracuse must have been stolen from the farmers who have tended them for generations.

Instead of delight, he said, he felt “pain, sadness, and heartbreak.”