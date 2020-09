“There is no teaching on the horrors and myriad of monstrous manifestations of white supremacy and racism that will be palatable to white supremacists and racists.”

Dr. Bernice King

The past few weeks have been surreal to me as an American, and as an American of African descent, as I have listened to the back and forth on the 1619 Project and slavery coming from the highest levels of our government. It has been disappointing to say the least.