The One Thing You Need Right Now Is a Good Mug

As an avid drinking of hot beverages, my vast collection of mugs (yes, I have a collection) is something that brings me immense joy. Each one brings out a certain personality, from serious, to playful, to inquisitive, and I know I'm not alone.

Feeling warm and toasty in a time that feels tumultuous and on the cusp of despair is a small gift to yourself. Enjoying that feeling with a good mug (and a feel-good book) is honestly one of the best ways to wind down after the day. While yes, a lot of it does depend on what's inside the mug, having a crappy drinking vessel will easily diminish the enjoyment of a beverage. You don't want a mug that gets cold too easily (or retains too much heat), or is uncomfortable to hold. There are a lot of variables out there.

The most important part of drinking a warm beverage is just that, that it's warm. I am guilty of the age-old tradition of forgetting about my drink while it cools down, until it's actually cold. The Ember mug can be programed to keep your liquid at an ideal temperature for drinking, programed by an app and able to be preset for any drink you fill it with.

If you're all about getting to the point of drinking coffee and not fussing with multiple cups, why not get a brewing system that goes directly into the mug? This set comes complete with a pour-over drip brewer and a double walled glass that's made to set underneath. It's not technically a mug, but it was made to drink hot liquid from and I think that's close enough.

My personal favorite mug in my collection is a sweater mug. Molded to look like a chunky cable-knit sweater, this vessel is my favorite thing to drink tea, coffee, and hot toddies from. It gets most of its points from kitsch-factor, but the double layer of ceramic lets you feel the warmth of the nuclear hot beverage, without burning your hands.

Or you could opt for an old school "hand-warmer" mug, who's ergonomic base fits the contours of your hands to easily slip into a ceramic hug. This one is made by the husband/wife duo of Clay in Motion. You can choose the glaze color, and decide if you want it left- or right-handed.

I would also recommend adding an over-sized mug to your cabinet. Not only can you drink exorbitant amounts of coffee and/or tea, but this can double as a soup bowl for days that you just can't be bothered to do dishes. This one even comes with a lid.

And for the people that drink multiple cups a day but don't have the cabinet space to have a collection, go for some stacking mugs. These adorably-bulbous mugs fit neatly inside each other, and then inside an Acacia wood holder. They'll look great on your counter next to your fancy coffee brewer, which I recommend investing in.

