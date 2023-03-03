The One Word Fox News Channel Needs to Drop

It’s pretty simple what word Fox News needs to drop after recent revelations made public thanks to a $1 billion defamation lawsuit by Dominion Voting Systems against the network.

According to host Danielle Moodie on this week’s episode of The New Abnormal, the channel—which she dubs “the biggest threat to democracy”—should simply remove the word ‘News’” from its name.

“The problem that we have is that they put in their name ‘news,’ right? We continue to refer to them as Fox News … when we need to just refer to them as Fox, we need to drop the ‘news’ entity off it because we’re reinforcing a lie, and we’re reinforcing this level of credibility that they have long since lost.”

“The problem that we have is that if we do not attack dangerous media, and then we allow ourselves to sit back as the right turns media into the enemy of the state, we’re in an even more dangerous situation because people don’t know where they’re supposed to be getting their information from. But if we can reinforce the truth, which is that Fox is just Fox and has nothing to do with news and that their attacks on the media are actually attacks on our constitutional right to have freedom of speech and freedom of the press, then we can have these larger conversations and people can start to see what is really at play here.”

Then, NPR media correspondent David Folkenflik also joins the show to discuss the findings along with Rupert Murdoch’s recent deposition and the possible repercussions it could have for Fox News going forward.

“This is huge. This is a defining moment for Fox News. I think it will require revisions of all the tributes, and for that matter, obituaries, written after Rupert Murdoch dies. I think he’s upset that this is something he has to deal with. You know, this is an incredible interruption, as we saw from his own exchanges, as captured by Dominion’s attorneys.”

Plus! MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin discusses the recent happenings in Tunisia after President Kais Saied’s comments targeting African immigrants have seemingly turned the country on its head.

