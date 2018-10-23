The Only Shampoo You Ever Need For A Flaky Scalp

In the winter, my hair tends to get a little dry.

Actually, I should be more specific. By mid-October or so, my hair gets so dry that the ends split, the shafts frizz and crackle when faced with any kind of heat, and my scalp becomes something that, when not properly maintained, is somehow parched, oily, flaky, and itchy all at once.

It’s a real mess, one I would wish upon only a specific subset of my very worst enemies.

But even if, say, Jonathan Cheban or Paul Hollywood were to somehow be stricken with this mysterious blight, I would begrudgingly have to offer both of them my failsafe remedy — Briogeo Charcoal + Coconut Oil Micro-Exfoliating Shampoo. It’s that good.

The name of the shampoo is kind of a mouthful, but it helps lay out exactly what makes it so effective. The most noticeable part are the exfoliators, which are tiny micro-beads (vegetable-derived, so you don’t have to worry quite as much about the devastating environmental impact that can come from plastic ones) that slough off dead skin cells and product buildup on the scalp. The charcoal (also infused with tea tree oil, which has antiseptic properties) helps draw out impurities from the scalp, giving it a pleasant, itch-soothing tingle. Finally, the coconut oil helps moisturize and protect the scalp until the next wash.

Due to the tea tree oil and charcoal, the shampoo has a slightly earthy but clean smell, like a fancy yoga studio where they sell essential oils and kombucha in the back. After using it, I find that my hair maintains the scent well and, more importantly, feels clean for a much longer time than it does with regular shampoo. This is great not only because I am very lazy and try to wash my hair as infrequently as possible, but also because it makes dry shampoo — which can cause build-up, fungus, and seborrheic dermatitis on the scalp — less necessary.

Another bonus? The packaging — a sleek white plastic jar with a blue “B” imprinted on it — is highly aesthetically pleasing. Unless you read the back of the label, it gives absolutely nothing away about its intended purpose. There is nothing inherently shameful about a flaky scalp, of course, but if you’d rather not have your shampoo shelf proclaim “I have seasonal dandruff” to any houseguests who may find themselves in your bathroom, Briogeo’s done a great job of giving them nothing to suspect.

The shampoo can be paired with any kind of conditioner. But if more intensive care is needed — as I often find to be the case in the winter — I think it goes well with a deep conditioner or hair mask, plus whatever hair oil and/or serum I’m feeling at the moment.

This makes my hair soft, significantly less itchy, and, most importantly, flake-free throughout the winter. And, if you take my advice, yours will be too.

