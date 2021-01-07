The Orange Lives Matter Coup Won’t End This Trumpist Chaos

After inciting a mob of his drooling followers to sack the Capitol, President Donald Trump proved he’s too dangerous to hold office, even if it’s just for another two weeks. But don’t count on his Cabinet to do the right thing, not even after the first attack on the Capitol since 1814.

“These people are gutless, spineless, chickenshit, horrifying, boot-lick traitor scum,” Rick Wilson says on The New Abnormal. “Even if Donald Trump had his finger on the trigger and was saying, ‘I’m going to nuke Peoria’… these people would not pursue the 25th Amendment. Everyone’s just fooling themselves.”

This was a day that was stupid and pointless as it was dangerous. A day for a thousand self-owns. Molly Jong-Fast wonders why these people are protesting the Electoral College when “the greatest irony here is the Electoral College is the only thing that gets Republicans in office. And yet they’re coming out against it, right? I mean, we’ll go to a popular vote. Let’s go, bitches!”