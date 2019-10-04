The Pillow-in-Pillow from Casper is the Key to Good Sleep

As someone who prioritizes sleep over most things, I am shocked that it took me until this year to finally invest in pillows that didn’t result in waking up with a strained neck, sleepy from eight hours of restless tossing and turning in bed.

Already a big fan of my ultra-comfortable Casper mattress, I decided to test out the brand’s Original Casper Pillow after too many groggy mornings in the office and too many IcyHot applications. While the price tag on the pillow can appear steep, I have since learned that beauty sleep is priceless.

What sets The Original Casper Pillow apart is its unique design. When you unzip the tube-packaged pillow, you will find another hidden inner pillow layer. This innovative “pillow-in-pillow” construction delivers the best of both worlds to satisfy any sleeper’s taste, combining the feel of both a down pillow and a memory foam pillow. The inner pillow is supportive and firm, while the outer pillow adds a soft touch of fluff.

Casper’s product may contain two layers, but the brand’s signature pillow is designed as a “one size fits all” bedroom product that adapts to any sleeping position. Created with nearly a billion coated fibers individually blown into the cover, the pillow seamlessly responds to your natural sleep movements. As a belly sleeper who tends to shift into side sleeping throughout the night, this pillow stands up to both positions with zero need to readjust or snag a second pillow in the middle of the night. This advanced coated fiber construction also makes the pillow resistant to clumping, meaning it can bounce back to life with just a quick fluff instead of losing it to a quick toss in the trash can.

Importantly, the pillow is also designed with an intelligent gusset construction, meaning that the product has two inches along the sides that allow for better neck alignment (and your overall morning happiness when you wake up with full neck mobility). This construction also keeps the pillow’s fill evenly distributed, so your fluff isn’t concentrated on one side of it after a night’s rest - no matter how often you move around.

As Casper claims, the Original Pillow is incredibly breezy and breathable. The 100% cotton cover features a percale weave that increases airflow, so both sides of the pillow are perpetually the cool side. Casper ensures that you won’t have to flip over your pillow in the middle of the night to feel comfortable.

While washing bedding - pillows, in particular - can feel intimidating, the Original Casper Pillow’s double-layer is easy to clean. Simply unzip the outer pillow, and remove the inner pillow. Both parts go into your washing machine. The pillow also provides easy, clear instructions on how to properly fluff a pillow after a wash (or anytime you feel the pillow needs a little extra love).

When I initially purchased the Original Casper Pillow, I knew I could always return the product with the brand’s 100-day trial offer. Nine months, zero strained neck muscles, and completely increased productivity levels later, this pillow is still occupying its trusty spot on my bed and is the key to my personal beauty sleep. | Get it on Amazon >

NEWSLETTERS The Scouted Newsletter Product recommendations that'll make your life better and tips to help you shop smarter. Subscribe By Clicking "Subscribe" you agree to have read the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Curious about a specific product? Let us know! Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find deals from Wayfair, Target, Kohls, and more. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.