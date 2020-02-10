The Oscars Red Carpet Served Up Glamour—and So Much Drama

Here’s how the stars stunned on the red carpet at the Oscars—for good and, umm, not-so-good.

Janelle Monáe: I mean, thank goodness for Janelle Monáe for a million reasons.

And here’s a million and one.

Gorgeous silver hooded dress, recalling Grace Jones and a hot Arthurian knight.

Sandra Oh: Stunning Ellie Saab, with volume of all definitions dialed up to maximum.

Billy Porter: Red Carpet radical continues to merrily reinvent conventions. Tuxes be gone. Gender be gone. Giles Deacon-designed 24 carat, golden feather breastplate, billowing painting-inspired frock, with Jimmy Choo golden boots. Joaquin Phoenix, you better bring it.

Kaitlyn Dever: Vintage two-tone red Dior. She said it was sustainable, which is admirable. The dress feels oddly droopy to me, but you can’t argue with saving the world.

Natalie Portman: wins the red carpet in a cape with the names of all the female directors who were not nominated for an Oscar. And the dress, who the eff cares?

Regina King: in light pink Versace, and said it was nice to wear as it was warm, on this unusually cool, rainy LA evening.

Renée Zellweger: in Armani Privé: a gorgeous, white beaded off-the-shoulder dress that SHOULD be a winner’s dress too. We shall see.

Julia Butters: 10-year-old star of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood in fabulous pink Christian Siriano dress. And she seems so much older and wiser than her age suggests. She’s also carrying a turkey sandwich in her purse, because she’s not sure of the food being served. Love this.

Oscar Isaac: The Daily Beast loves Oscar Isaac. Knows how to wear a tux. Wake us up later.

Billie Eilish: head-to-toe Chanel. Still rejecting all conventions around fitted-anything and red carpet prettifying. But also covered in those interlocking C-logos, just as all-things-Chanel once were. So, also kinda depressing and rich-person dull.

Maya Rudolph: Americans don’t know about Quality Street chocolates, but any British person seeing this striking dress will immediately think of the tin and unwrapping a Quality Street or five on Christmas Day.

Spike Lee: in a tux with ‘24’ on its lapels, in honor of Kobe Bryant, said he wanted to “present and represent” this evening.

Gal Gadot: Fairytale meets gothic.

Taika Waititi: our new red carpet pin-up. Perfect hair and tux. “I’ve lost my mum,” he said on the red carpet, and looked genuinely panicked as he scanned the surrounds for her.

Rebel Wilson: All that glitters is Rebel Wilson. The Hollywood time machine takes us back to the 1950’s in a good way here.

Margot Robbie: Classic understatement. The lips are doing all the work.

Idina Menzel: Dark pink J Mendel frock, her own Christmas wrapping paper. That huge bow is not pretty, it is dangerous.

Laura Dern: pastel pink prom queen meets Wild West bordello with the black tasseling.

Diane Warren: in head-to-toe silver, as if human foil. The best attitude on the red carpet: she was there, but on her own terms, thank you very much.

America Ferrera: Red dress and headband. Goddesses unite.

Mindy Kaling: phew-wee, max-beautiful yellow dress, and more jewelry worn luxe and large.

Beanie Feldstein: wonderful black and white custom Miu Miu dress, with floral design. It’s so refreshing to see something so artistic and clever on a rainy day in LA.

Saoirse Ronan: I don’t know what this Gucci gown is doing; a peplum explodes and leaves the wearer looking afloat.

Penelope Cruz: Chanel done right, with beautiful beading at the waist, a lovely rosette on the bodice, and Audrey Hepburn smiling widely up there.

Brad Pitt: Brad Pitt: in velvet, with that karmic grin, hot as a hundred suns, and apparently still starring in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Greta Gerwig: Gorgeous olive/brown (discuss among yourselves) Dior Haute Couture, custom-made dress, with ruching on the bodice and JEWELS.

Keanu Reeves and his mom Patricia: There is nothing sexier than a man with his mom (see Taika Waititi). Keanu’s mom also didn’t seem to know who Ryan Seacrest was, which also elicits a pang of envy.

Scarlett Johansson: Beautiful strapless silver dress, which—if an Oscar were silver—would lead to some interesting side-by-side images tonight.

Olivia Colman: goes blonde, and full mega-regal queen in this navy blue Stella McCartney dress with train. Totally individual. I bet there will be some bitching about it. But I remain this look’s loyal subject.

Brie Larson: Glitter. Drama. Cape. Adoration.

Geena Davis: I love the dress. I love it has pockets. I have no idea what is going on with the bodice. But who cares? Geena Davis wins everything.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus: stunning, custom blue Vera Wang, with jewelry excellence around neck and on back. Did someone say slinky? JLD very much heard you.

Kristen Wiig: A piece of sculpture meets frock. I love this delicious red construction, and I dare say others will very much not.

Charlize Theron: A dress and a puzzle. I’m sure it’s not supposed to look like it’s collapsing on the wearer, but it does. So I hope someone nearby has safety pins and a sewing kit, just in case.