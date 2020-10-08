The Path to a Vaccine May Be Getting Narrower

One month after regulators in the United States and United Kingdom froze trials of a British novel coronavirus vaccine candidate, U.S. testing is still on hold.

That has big implications for the urgent, multi-billion-dollar effort to produce a safe, effective COVID-19 vaccine. The testing pause could slow development efforts by Astrazeneca, the U.K. pharmaceutical company, and, in turn, leave two rival pharmaceutical giants alone as leading developers of coronavirus vaccines. The problem? Both of those firms are developing the same basic type of high-tech—and potentially risky—messenger-RNA vaccine, one that has never been successfully rolled out in modern medicine..

