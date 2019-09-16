The Philips Norelco Is $25 Off on Amazon and Ready to Give You a Seriously Close Shave

No-Shave November is a ways away, so it’s probably time you cleaned yourself up. You should also have the right equipment to do so. If you’re in the market for a top-tier electric shaver, this one-day deal on Amazon is for you. Grab the Philips Norelco Shaver for $55, today only.

This highly-rated (4.1 stars on 1,885 reviews) shaver packs DualPrecision heads that feature both slots and holes to get any length of hair with ease. It’s able to be used wet or dry and comes with an integrated pop-up trimmer to tackle your sideburns or mustache. The built-in Pivot, Flex, and Float System makes sure that the heads are always in close contact with your skin and, fully charged, you’ll get up to 50 minutes of shaving time. There’s even the option for a 3-minute quick charge that’ll get you through one full cordless shave. Give yourself the shave you deserve with the Philips Norelco Shaver while it’s on sale. | Get it on Amazon >

MORE FROM SCOUTED:

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find great deals from your favorite brands. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.