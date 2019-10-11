Save $10 On the Philips Norelco OneBlade, a High-Tech Electric Shaver

A razor is a razor, right? Not so much now that technological revolutions have invaded every corner of our lives. A case in point is the Philips Norelco OneBlade, which uses a blade that moves 200 times per second. It’s available on Amazon for $25, which is $10 off the normal price. The OneBlade razor cuts close but not too close; the package includes three trim attachments and the included blade lasts about four months.

The OneBlade is cordless and lasts about 45 minutes of constant use. If you do the math, and honestly, it depends on how much you need to shave, that’s probably about two weeks of shaving per charge. (And a recharge takes about eight hours.)

One nice perk: You can shave in the shower. The OneBlade works in wet or dry environs. The snap-in blades and the razer itself are durable enough to handle some shaving shenanigans and jostling around in the bathroom. (If you’re like me, you probably throw your razer around in a flurry of activity every morning.) Philips Norelco claims you can shave “any length of hair” but your mileage may vary depending on whether you look like one of the guys in Duck Dynasty or not. My take: It will work great for most guys. | Get it on Amazon >

